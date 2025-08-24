Brooklyn Investment Group Has $50,000 Holdings in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 1,286.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Titan International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 130.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In other news, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 176,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,606.74. This trade represents a 54.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Trading Up 7.8%

TWI opened at $9.1950 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $587.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Titan International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.