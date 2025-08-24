Brooklyn Investment Group Has $51,000 Holdings in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

