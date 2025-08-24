Brooklyn Investment Group Has $51,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $380.80 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.76 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.06 and a 200-day moving average of $433.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

