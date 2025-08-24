Brooklyn Investment Group Has $53,000 Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 6,315.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 567,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 267,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,108,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $167.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.