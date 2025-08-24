Brooklyn Investment Group Has $54,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

