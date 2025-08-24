Brooklyn Investment Group Has $55,000 Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 332.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,221,000 after acquiring an additional 402,316 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 520,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,588,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,283,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 162,079 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $19,824,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.71. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $216.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

