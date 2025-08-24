Brooklyn Investment Group Has $57,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 162,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $58.7160 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

