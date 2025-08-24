Brooklyn Investment Group Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 161.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Moderna by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after purchasing an additional 669,614 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Moderna by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Moderna Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

