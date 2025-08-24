Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6,242.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $118.2540 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $172.49.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 120,471 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,594.31. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $282,852.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 186,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,944,379.46. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,219 shares of company stock worth $15,098,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

