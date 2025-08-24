Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $49,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apex Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

