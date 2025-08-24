Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $50,000 Investment in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR $TIMB

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TIM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TIM by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TIM by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 329,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered shares of TIM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

TIM Stock Up 1.8%

TIM stock opened at $20.9250 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 720.0%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

