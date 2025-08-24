Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adeia in the first quarter worth $175,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Adeia Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

