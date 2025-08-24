Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. $SANA

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,838.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 303,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SANA opened at $3.58 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $851.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.