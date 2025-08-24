Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0%

VOE stock opened at $173.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

