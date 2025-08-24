Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 1,014 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1,114.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ OZK opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

