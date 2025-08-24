Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 223 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $141.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.