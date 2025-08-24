Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 406 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3,690.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 290,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.6% during the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 105,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $108.5460 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

