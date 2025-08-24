Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 489 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 221.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Evergy Stock Down 0.3%

Evergy stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

