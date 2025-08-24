Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 586 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,338,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE OVV opened at $40.8850 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

View Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.