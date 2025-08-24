Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 761.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.