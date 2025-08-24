Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Position in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 240,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,822,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 874,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the acquisition, the director owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. CVB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

