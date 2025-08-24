Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pool were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Pool stock opened at $323.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day moving average of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

