Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 352.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $135.76 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $123.43 and a one year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

