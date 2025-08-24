Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 195 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Natera were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $136,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,255,120.14. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $771,634.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,237.84. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

