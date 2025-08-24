Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $45,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. $ALLO

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.8621 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $264.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLO

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.