Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,738,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $68,342,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,018,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.1050 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

