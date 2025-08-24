Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,479 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $22,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $397.7090 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.86 and a 200-day moving average of $369.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

