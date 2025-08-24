Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,206,000 after buying an additional 404,674 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 80.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 125,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $9,072,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 604,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 206,383 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME opened at $25.3660 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

