Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,374 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,412. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $218,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,491.40. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $846,782. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.74. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 23.86%.The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

