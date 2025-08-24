Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.6%

CHTR opened at $277.58 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.67 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

