Christopher Brian Slowe Sells 28,000 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 10,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $2,329,280.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $2,183,520.00.

Reddit stock opened at $217.2850 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $253.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 446.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reddit by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

