Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $50.7350 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

