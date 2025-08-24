CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of CommVault Systems worth $100,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,223,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 342,656 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 362,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,774,000 after acquiring an additional 234,477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 20,945.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 210,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,388,000 after purchasing an additional 117,199 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 2.6%

CVLT stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price target on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $2,013,035.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510,336.63. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $467,862.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 87,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,030.43. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

