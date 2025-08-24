Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) $ELP Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 315,600.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $9.0050 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

