Comparing Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Agape ATP and Capricor Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Agape ATP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Agape ATP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agape ATP and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11

Profitability

Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.5556, indicating a potential upside of 217.68%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Agape ATP.

This table compares Agape ATP and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -183.13% -20.32% -18.55% Capricor Therapeutics -181.71% -62.71% -50.82%

Risk and Volatility

Agape ATP has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agape ATP and Capricor Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.45 million 45.66 -$2.47 million ($0.41) -3.22 Capricor Therapeutics $22.27 million 14.58 -$40.47 million ($1.64) -4.33

Agape ATP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agape ATP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Agape ATP on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agape ATP



Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. It also provides BEAUNIQUE brand products comprising Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. In addition, the company offers energy masks, including N°1 Med-Hydration, N°2 Med-Whitening, and N°3 Med-Firming, as well as hyaluronic acid serum and mousse facial cleanser under ÉNERGÉTIQUE brand; and soy protein isolate powder, and an antioxidant under Livo5 brand name. Further, it sells health and wellness products; and promotes wellness and wellbeing lifestyle through online editorials, programs, events, and campaigns, as well as provides health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Capricor Therapeutics



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

