Comparing Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) & Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovex International and Kodiak Gas Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $660.80 million 1.81 $140.32 million $2.89 6.02 Kodiak Gas Services $1.16 billion 2.71 $49.90 million $0.90 39.78

Profitability

Innovex International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kodiak Gas Services. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Gas Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Innovex International and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 16.66% 8.58% 6.92% Kodiak Gas Services 6.48% 10.35% 3.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innovex International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Gas Services has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovex International and Kodiak Gas Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 1 2 3.00 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 9 0 2.90

Innovex International currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus price target of $41.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Innovex International.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats Innovex International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.