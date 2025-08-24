Comparing Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) & Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 2 13 4 0 2.11 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coty currently has a consensus target price of $6.3368, suggesting a potential upside of 61.86%. Given Coty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $5.89 billion 0.58 $89.40 million ($0.48) -8.16 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Coty has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -6.24% 5.18% 1.70% Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coty beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

