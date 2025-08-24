Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.The firm had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $159,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 35,007 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $2,512,452.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,801.99. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,215 shares of company stock worth $16,311,201 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

