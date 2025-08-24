Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $3.9150 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Coty by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

