Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

NYSE:COTY opened at $3.9150 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 16.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

