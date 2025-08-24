Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,681 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 0.9%

CELH opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 166.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,541,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

