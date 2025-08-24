Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $105.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

