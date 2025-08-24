Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after buying an additional 242,280 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 208,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 164,670 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 132,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 6,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $189,436.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,758.60. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

