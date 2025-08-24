Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE WTM opened at $1,860.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,789.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,806.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,678.87 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.