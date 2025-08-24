Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Constellium by 20.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Constellium by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Constellium by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $14.7450 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.69. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

