Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 70.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 651.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Natixis bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 145.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

XPeng stock opened at $23.7450 on Friday. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

