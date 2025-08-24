Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after acquiring an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after acquiring an additional 740,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,343,000 after acquiring an additional 94,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,909 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

