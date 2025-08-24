Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Crane $CR

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $194.1760 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.07. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

