Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $35.5650 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,428.94. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,090,520 shares of company stock worth $38,235,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

