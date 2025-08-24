Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $40.3910 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.The firm had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.